Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.