Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Bristol, VA
