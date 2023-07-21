The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Bristol, VA
