Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.