Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

