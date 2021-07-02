Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.