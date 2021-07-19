 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts