Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.