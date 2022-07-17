 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

