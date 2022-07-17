The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It's likel…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 deg…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds WSW…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Bristol…