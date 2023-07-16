The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Toda…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …