Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Bristol, VA
