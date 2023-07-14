Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Bristol, VA
