Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.