The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'l…
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…