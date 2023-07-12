The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'l…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…