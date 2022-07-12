Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
