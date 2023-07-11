Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'l…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…