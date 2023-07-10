The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see …
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Exp…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'l…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…