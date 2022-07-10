Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.