Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA
