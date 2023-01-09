Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. E…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The are…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. T…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds lig…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…