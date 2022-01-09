Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.