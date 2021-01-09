It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 10:00 AM EST. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Bristol, VA
