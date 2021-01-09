 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Bristol, VA

It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 10:00 AM EST. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts