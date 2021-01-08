Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will bl…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees toda…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 deg…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is to…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the …