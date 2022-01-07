Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Bristol, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 14 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.