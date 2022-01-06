Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.