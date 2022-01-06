The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA
