Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Bristol, VA
