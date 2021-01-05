Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the …
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will bl…
For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast call…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is to…