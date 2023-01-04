Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Bristol, VA
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
