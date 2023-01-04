Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Bristol, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.