 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts