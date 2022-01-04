Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.