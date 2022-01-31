Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.