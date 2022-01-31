Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Bristol, VA
