Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 5:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.