The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accu…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bristol Wednesday, with t…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temper…
It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecast…
For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It sh…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.