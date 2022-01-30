Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.