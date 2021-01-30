The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA
