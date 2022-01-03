 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

