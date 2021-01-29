Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bristol: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. …
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a co…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heav…
For the drive home in Bristol: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorro…
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorr…