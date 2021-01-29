 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

