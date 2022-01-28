Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA

It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.