 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Bristol, VA

It will be a cold day in Bristol, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts