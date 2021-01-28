It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.74. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Bristol, VA
