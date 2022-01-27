Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.