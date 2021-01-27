 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts