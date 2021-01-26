 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

