The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA
