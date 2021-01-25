 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts