Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA
