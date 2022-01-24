Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Bristol, VA
