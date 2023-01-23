Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for sc…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see su…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The firs…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We wi…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Coo…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.