The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Most likely, the …
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degr…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…