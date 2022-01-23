Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.