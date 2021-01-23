Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.