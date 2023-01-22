Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Bristol, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.