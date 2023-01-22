 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Bristol, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

