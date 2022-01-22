Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.