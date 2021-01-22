 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

