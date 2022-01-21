Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

