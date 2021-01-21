 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

