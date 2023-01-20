Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Bristol, VA
